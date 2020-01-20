20 Jan 2020
Entrepreneur and BBC Dragons’ Den star Jenny Campbell will share advice on balancing a career and family commitments in Friday’s keynote address, with wider stream details also announced.
Dragons’ Den star Jenny Campbell.
BSAVA Congress organisers are promising unrivalled education “to tackle the current needs of the profession” and have announced Dragons’ Den star Jenny Campbell in the keynote speaker role.
The British entrepreneur, known by many for her role on the BBC show, will be at the head of an extended programme to mark the congress’ 30th – and final – year in Birmingham. The congress is moving to Manchester in 2021.
As part of an increased well-being focus, Mrs Campbell will share her thoughts on balancing a career and family commitments in Friday’s keynote session.
A total of 450 hours of CPD delivered by more than 100 globally recognised speakers has been planned for April’s congress, with the aim to engage the whole profession and offer something for everyone.
Highlights for 2020 will include an “open to all” stream, plus a range of practical workshops, small group sessions and wet labs. Organisers have increased the number of advanced veterinary practitioner streams, while a “favourites” stream will include endocrinology, critical care and trauma medicine, ophthalmology, and cardiology sessions.
A district nursing stream is also scheduled.
BSAVA Congress programme committee chairman Sue Murphy said: “Our ethos with the 2020 programme is to deliver unrivalled education, designed to tackle the current needs of the profession, with topical, clinically relevant and evidence-based content.
“Each stream is devised by our committee of volunteer vets, nurses and practice managers, ensuring our entire programme is created by the profession, for the profession.”
A full exhibition and schedule of social events will also feature at congress, which takes place at The ICC from 2 to 5 April.
BSAVA president Sue Paterson said: “We are extremely proud to be hosting such an impressive programme of education at our 63rd annual congress and 30th year in Birmingham.
“With our prestigious keynote speaker, the small animal focused exhibition, the BSAVA Awards and a packed social programme – including a DJ, band, Bongo’s Bingo and Silent Disco at the V20 Party Night – Congress 2020 celebrates the very best of the profession; a not to be missed date in this year’s veterinary calendar.”
To register for congress, visit the BSAVA Events website – early bird savings are in place until 29 January.