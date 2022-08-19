19 Aug 2022
A new independent veterinary practice has opened in Leeds and its founders have some big plans.
Two vets with more than 30 years’ experience in the sector between them have joined forces to open a new practice in West Yorkshire.
James Wood and Katherine Claxton have launched the Leeds Veterinary Centre after buying and refurbishing a property in the Crossgates area of the city in a six-figure project.
But their plans don’t end there as they aim to increase their staff from the current 5 to 20, including doubling their nursing team by the end of this year.
Mr Wood and Dr Claxton had previously worked for larger veterinary groups before taking the plunge to go independent.
Dr Claxton said: “Our goal has always been to found our own practice, running it our way to help deliver the best possible treatment for the animals in our care.
“This has been a long process for us – working throughout the pandemic to secure the property and pushing ourselves to take on the biggest premises we could to make sure we were future-proofing our business. It’s so exciting to finally be able to open our doors.”
The centre offers kennels, a cattery, specialist dental and orthopaedic equipment, and new x-ray facilities, including a dedicated imaging suite.
There is also an isolation facility for animals with infectious diseases and staff accommodation for when pets require overnight care.
