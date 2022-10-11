11 Oct 2022
A former village shop has been re-developed and expanded to care for animals in Weeley.
A former village shop and post office is serving the public once again after it was converted into an independent veterinary practice.
The Weeley Veterinary Centre in Tendring, Essex is now open to patients and bosses are already looking at the potential for expansion.
Owner and vet April Young said opening the practice fulfilled a lifetime ambition for her.
She said: “Creating a practice from scratch is the hardest thing I have ever done and I am so pleased we are finally open.
“There were a huge number of challenges to overcome, but I never considered giving up as I love being a vet and am a firm believer in independent veterinary practice. The local community have been amazing and I am so grateful for their support.”
The centre served as a village store and post office before being converted into a private home.
An extension has been built to accommodate a waiting room, two consulting rooms and a quiet room designed specifically for euthanasia appointments.
The new building also has a green roof and uses Knauf x-ray-resistant plasterboard to line the x-ray room instead of the more traditional lead. Out-of-hours cover is provided by Vets Now in Colchester.
The practice initially opened with three vets, two RVNs, one veterinary care assistant, two receptionists and a practice manager, and has already been boosted with a third receptionist and cleaner.
Dr Young said: “I am committed to keeping our team small in order to ensure we provide personal care with excellent continuity as I believe this is very important.
“Having said this we are looking for an additional vet and RVN as a couple of extra people in the building will help improve the service we offer.
“Every member of our team is riding high on a wave of positivity, especially our receptionists who are constantly praised for being the friendliest pet owners have ever known.”
The practice also has its own website – and Facebook page.