14 May 2025
A free online CPD event will cover canine dry eye for veterinary professionals next week.
South Downs Veterinary Referrals advanced ophthalmology practitioner Helen Appelboam will lead an interactive session focusing on the diagnosis and management of keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), commonly known as dry eye, in dogs.
The virtual event runs from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on 21 May and will explore immune-mediated and neurogenic forms of dry eye, current medical and surgical treatment options and recent research developments.
Attendees will also benefit from real case discussions and the chance to take part in a live Q&A with Dr Appelboam.
The session will cover:
The session has been designed for both veterinary surgeons and nurses, and registration online is open now.