ABSTRACT

Keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS) – or “dry eye” – is a common condition of the ocular surface in dogs, resulting from a deficiency of the aqueous portion of the tear film. Although KCS can be diagnosed readily with a thorough ophthalmic examination, the diagnosis is often overlooked. This condition can be congenital or acquired, and acquired disease may be primary (immune-mediated) or secondary to systemic diseases, infection, certain drugs and iatrogenic or nerve damage.