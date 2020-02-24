24 Feb 2020
European event sees leading parasitologists highlight the need to provide new tools against established parasites and emergent threats arising in an era of significant climate change.
Leading parasitologists and Zoetis representatives at the launch.
Vets have another weapon in the fight against parasites following the launch of Zoetis’ Simparica Trio.
The once-monthly, triple combination medication for dogs comes in chewable tablets and is effective against fleas, ticks and intestinal parasites, as well as heartworm and lungworm.
At its official European launch in Dublin (19 February), leading parasitologists highlighted the need to provide new tools against established parasites and emergent threats arising in an era of significant climate change.
Tim Geary, professor emeritus at McGill University Institute of Parasitology in Canada, said: “Serious diseases that are preventable are becoming an increasing threat to dogs in Europe. Simparica Trio today offers a better solution to preventing and controlling these parasites against the concern of their increasing prevalence.”
The product, which comes in six tablet strengths, is indicated against fleas and ticks – including up to four weeks for Dermacentor reticulatus, a known vector for babesiosis.
It is also indicated for the prevention of heartworm, lungworm and various gastrointestinal nematodes.
Hopes are high for Simparica Trio, with Zoetis on a roll following a 7% increase on revenue last year to £4.9 billion.
Zoetis president of international operations Rob Kelly said: “With Simparica Trio, we bring to market an advanced parasiticide solution, helping to deliver improved client satisfaction and patient protection.
“Thanks to its broad spectrum, Simparica Trio helps veterinarians and dog owners provide complete parasite coverage with a single monthly chewable tablet. The broad spectrum minimises the potential risk of parasite protection gaps.”