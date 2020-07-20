20 Jul 2020
Former rescue dog Duke has been helping his owner foster a tiny kitten left abandoned at two days old.
Duke and Boris.
A former Battersea dog has been busy throughout lockdown helping to rear a homeless kitten.
Duke, 10, arrived at Battersea in 2016 when he was found as a stray in Guildford – and the rather unusual-looking beagle-cross soon caught the eye of Laura Cushway, Battersea’s animal partnerships manager.
During the past few weeks Duke has been earning his keep, helping Ms Cushway to foster tiny kitten Boris after he was rejected by his mother at two days old.
Thankfully, their efforts paid off – Boris thrived under their love and care, and has now found a new home through one of Battersea’s fellow animal rescues, Feline Friends.
Duke has proven to be a caring and gentle foster father, lending a paw to help feed Boris every two hours and playing with the adventurous kitten to keep him occupied alongside Ms Cushway’s other dog, golden retriever Belle.
Ms Cushway said: “He really shows that rescue dogs have the most wonderful personalities and have so much love to give. I rescued Duke, and now he’s helping me to rescue other animals in return, which is amazing.”
Battersea helped more than 5,000 dogs and cats last year across its three centres.
However, like most charities, it has seen a significant drop in income as a direct impact of the coronavirus pandemic, losing more than £5 million so far.
To find out more, visit the Battersea website.