Nicotine is lipid soluble and well absorbed through skin and mucous membranes13. Oral bioavailability is about 30 per cent to 40 per cent because of the high hepatic first-pass metabolism14. The binding plasma proteins are less than five per cent, allowing for rapid diffusion in the tissues15. Nicotine easily crosses the blood-brain barrier. The steady-state volume of distribution averages 2.6L/kg11. In humans, about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of nicotine is metabolised rapidly in the liver to cotinine and 3’- hydroxycotinine16. The terminal half-life average is 11 hours17. About 16 hours after ingestion, nicotine is completely excreted through the kidneys18.