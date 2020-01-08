8 Jan 2020
Increased hazard of early-onset UI was identified in neutered bitches, with the effect increasing with age – and, in bitches neutered before six months, within the first two years following neutering.
Image: Sarah Shephard.
Neutering itself and early-age neutering of dogs younger than six months old are major risk factors for early-onset urinary incontinence (UI), a study has found.
The latest research offers further hard evidence to confirm a condition that has been anecdotally suspected within the veterinary profession.
Increased hazard of early-onset UI was identified in neutered bitches, with the effect increasing with age – and, in bitches neutered before six months, within the first two years following neutering.
In both models, increased hazard was additionally associated with increasing bodyweight and breed.
Authors of the study, published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice (JSAP), now say the results should be taken into account in making evidence-based recommendations on neutering and its timing.
The retrospective cohort study explored associations between neuter status and age at neutering, with early-onset UI in 72,971 bitches accounting for other demographic risk factors. Overall, some 492 bitches were identified with early-onset UI.
Early-onset UI was defined as UI diagnosed at less than or equal to eight years.
The study used veterinary clinical data from the RVC-based VetCompass Programme, which collects anonymised electronic patient record data from primary care practices in the UK for the purposes of epidemiological research.