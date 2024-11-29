29 Nov 2024
MSD Animal Health’s Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live is now available in 20-dose vials.
MSD Animal Health says it has made early life intranasal calf pneumonia vaccine Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live available in 20-dose vials for improved administration flexibility.
The intranasal vaccine can be administered to calves from the day of birth onwards and reduces the clinical signs of respiratory disease and viral shedding from infection with bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV) and parainfluenza-3 virus (Pi3V).
No other UK-licensed bovine respiratory disease vaccine can be administered earlier in life. The vaccine is also said to deliver fast on-farm protection, with an onset of immunity after administration from the day of birth onwards of six days for BRSV (five days for calves vaccinated from the age of one week onwards) and seven days for Pi3V. Duration of immunity is 12 weeks for both viruses.
Kat Baxter-Smith, MSD Animal Health livestock veterinary advisor, said: “Having this early life calf pneumonia vaccine available in 20-dose vials will give farmers added flexibility when vaccinating batches of calves around the same time.
“We know that early-age protection of young calves through intranasal vaccination can help prevent pneumonia and positively impact a beef or dairy calf’s productive future.”
The new 20-dose vials accompany the single and five-dose. Vets can contact the MSD account manager for further details.