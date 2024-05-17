17 May 2024
A vet and RVN are preparing to dig deep on wheels, on foot and on water for a leading medical charity.
Eleanor Towle (left) and Katrina Summerton preparing to take on the ‘Race the Sun’ challenge.
An intrepid pair of East Yorkshire-based veterinary professionals is set to tackle a daunting triathlon challenge to raise money for a children’s charity.
Eleanor Towle and Katrina Summerton, who work for the Wicstun Veterinary Group, are currently preparing to take part in the Race the Sun challenge in the Lake District this autumn.
The duo will be cycling, hiking and paddling around Keswick on 7 September in aid of Action Medical Research, which supports work on diseases affecting children and young people.
Miss Towle, the group’s head nurse, said: “We will be setting off at sunrise on a 40-mile bike ride followed by a 10.5-mile hike and then canoeing two miles on Derwentwater lake.
“It is an extremely tough course through the mountains and alongside the lakes with the ‘Race the Sun’ theme challenging us to finish ahead of the sunset.
“I’m sure the scenery will be absolutely stunning, although I’m not sure how much we’ll appreciate it as it is going to be so tough and we’ll be pushing ourselves to the limit.”
Vet Dr Summerton added: “All donations will go to helping to fight premature birth, to support children going through a lifetime of diseases caused by disabilities and to develop cutting edge therapies for rare and incurable diseases.
“They have helped to beat polio, fight meningitis, prevent stillbirths and develop ultrasound scanning in pregnancy, helping to save thousands of children’s lives and change many more.”
The Wicstun group, which is part of the Linneaus organisation, operates five practices across East Yorkshire in Hessle, Howden, Market Weighton, Pocklington and South Cave.
Donations can be made via Miss Towle’s JustGiving Page.