5 Jun 2026
The rare cysts were impacting the cat’s breathing by displacing its soft palate and restricting airflow.
Lola has now recovered from surgery to remove multiple cysts.
A cat suffering from rare developmental cysts has been successfully treated by specialist surgery in Northern Ireland.
Eight-year-old Lola was diagnosed with multiple cystic lesions within her soft palate and oropharynx, with little published information said to be available on the condition in global veterinary literature beyond a small number of similar cases.
The British Shorthair was taken to the vets after making unusual snorting noises at home, with her breathing becoming increasingly louder and more laboured.
The cat’s clinical signs initially eased when a cyst ruptured during a biopsy procedure, but after her symptoms returned and progressed, she was referred to Northern Ireland Veterinary Specialists (NiVS) in Hillsborough for advanced assessment and management.
Specialist imaging confirmed the presence of three fluid-filled cysts, which had displaced the soft palate downward and narrowed the space available for airflow as they expanded.
Using “precise atraumatic technique”, NiVS’ surgical team successfully removed the largest cyst intact and dissected two additional cysts from within the surrounding tissues.
Histopathology confirmed the cysts were benign.
While it is said recurrence cannot be completely ruled out in rare developmental conditions of this type, Lola has been given a favourable prognosis and made an “excellent” recovery at home and a return to normalised breathing.
European and RCVS-recognised specialist in small animal surgery Aidan McAlinden said: “Palatal cysts of this nature are rarely encountered in feline patients. Successful management depends on accurate diagnosis, detailed imaging and careful surgical technique.
“We’re very pleased with Lola’s outcome and her return to normal respiratory function.”