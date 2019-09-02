Management of certain ectoparasite infestations requires individualised and tailored treatments, based on the burden of infestation, animal susceptibility/response and lifestyle conditions. For example, the severity of clinical signs of FAD, such as pruritus and associated skin lesions, varies from animal to animal depending on the flea salivary antigen load inoculated into the skin during the flea bite. For particularly more sensitive animals, treatment of FAD may require elimination of the flea population, but in less reactive animals, clinical improvement can be achieved even if the flea population has not been completely eliminated. Dogs living in kennels represent another example where targeted treatment can be practised because kennel dogs are at an increased risk of tick and flea infestations, and prophylactic treatment in this setting is therefore recommended.