Systemic treatments of scabies are based on the administration of macrocyclic lactones. Among these, selamectin is approved for this use and given as a spot-on at 6mg/kg twice at a one-month interval. This drug appears to be safe, even in ivermectin-sensitive collies. Another endectocide, moxidectin, is registered for the treatment of sarcoptic mange in dogs, and has been reported to be effective – depending on the dosage and route of administration. Sarolaner chewable tablets can be used for treatment of infested dogs (Becskei et al, 2016). Notoedres cati, the agent of the feline scabies (notoedric mange), is the cause of face or head mange in cats. This mite may also infest dogs and can cause a transient dermatitis in humans. Imidacloprid/moxidectin have been indicated for treatment of infestation with this mite; however, infestation is very rare in the UK.