12 Mar 2021
Six-year-old dachshund-cross had electrochemotherapy treatment for growth discovered by accident on underside of tongue.
The image that revealed the mast cell tumour on the underside of Eddie’s tongue.
Six-year-old dachshund-cross Eddie’s lazy lick of the lips revealed an alarming growth on the underside of his tongue that prompted urgent electrochemotherapy treatment.
Eddie’s owner had been trying to get a social media snap of him when he licked his lips, and revealed what turned out to be a rare and life-threatening mast cell tumour.
After initially being told he had nine months to live due to the invasive tumour, the owners took him to North Downs Specialist Referrals (NDSR) where he underwent pioneering electrochemotherapy treatment.
Reluctant to carry out invasive surgery, Gerry Polton and his team at NDSR opted for three treatments of electrochemotherapy.
Dr Polton, an oncology specialist and clinical director at NDSR, said: “We felt electrochemotherapy would be an appropriate treatment as it enables us to target chemotherapy to a site of specific need, meaning we could deliver a massive treatment to the tongue without causing loss of tongue tissue or function.”
He added: “Eddie received three treatments in total and it was a remarkable success, as the nodule had disappeared within two weeks of the first treatment.
“There was a slight discolouration to the underside of his tongue after the first treatment, but even that has resolved now.
“I can’t be sure he has been cured, but he is most definitely in remission and I hope that remission will be sustained for a good long time.”