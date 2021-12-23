23 Dec
The 12-year-old collie was caught under the wheels of a car, so run over twice, in a road traffic collision that left him with fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, and a damaged abdominal wall and pelvis.
Eddie was rushed into Vets Now in Gateshead after he was involved in a road traffic collision in which he fell under the front wheel of a car, then was subsequently hit by the rear wheel.
Senior emergency and critical care vet nurse Ashley Wemple, who took over the case when Eddie was rushed in to the Gateshead practice, said: “Eddie’s injuries included six fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and a damaged abdominal wall.
“The team worked through the night to stabilise Eddie, get more fluid and pain relief into him, and carry out a full assessment of his injuries.”
Vets were particularly worried about an injury to the dog’s pelvis and recommended he be transferred to the specialist Moorview Referrals animal hospital in Cramlington – where he spent 14 days in intensive care.
Eddie’s broken ribs were braced with metal plating. He also had his abdominal wall rupture repaired and a tendon reattached to his pelvis.
His blood protein levels dropped so his tissues swelled up dangerously. Treatment resolved this to the extent that he lost 3kg in fluid overnight.
Eddie was eventually returned home and two weeks following his discharge is able to walk on all four paws again.
Miss Wemple added: “We’ve been keeping in touch with Eddie’s owner and when we heard that Eddie was walking again there was a huge cheer in the clinic.”