20 Mar 2026
Clinicians have issued advice for primary care practices following a series of recent incidents.
The case of Chip was one of three similar cases seen of late by the University of Edinburgh’s Hospital for Small Animals.
Clinicians at a university hospital have offered new advice to vets facing animals that have swallowed fish hooks after tackling three similar cases within weeks of each other.
In the latest incident, a three-pronged hook was removed from three-year-old Chip, pictured, through endoscopy, which meant invasive surgery wasn’t required.
Vets at the University of Edinburgh’s Hospital for Small Animals now hope to use his case and others to raise awareness of the potential dangers.
Marisa Ferreira, from the hospital’s internal medicine service, said: “Although dogs who have swallowed fish hooks often go on to make a full recovery, success depends on rapid recognition, appropriate first response, and timely definitive management.
“With greater awareness among dog owners, veterinary teams, and the fishing community, many fish hook injuries are preventable.”
The case followed two other incidents within the same month, where one dog had swallowed a hook while another had one embedded in the lip.
The hospital said cases of that kind are not restricted solely to the fishing season and warned primary care decisions can have a major impact on case outcomes as it issued the following advice to clinicians: