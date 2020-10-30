Student satisfaction

And it adds: “This year the school was ranked – for the fourth year running – first in the UK for veterinary science in The Guardian league table and sixth in the world in the QS Rankings. We have been recognised as first for veterinary medicine in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide for six years in a row. And the 2020 National Student Survey scored our overall student satisfaction at 95%. That said, the school – as with the whole university – will always seek to improve and ensure that staff have a healthy and supportive working environment.