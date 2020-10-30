30 Oct 2020
“The picture painted in the Vet Record is not a fair reflection of the reality of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and the Easter Bush campus." - University of Edinburgh.
The University of Edinburgh has released the following statement concerning allegations of bullying at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.
It reads: “The University takes these allegations of bullying extremely seriously. However, we have significant concerns about the content and the way the issues have been reported in the Vet Record.
“In particular, we are troubled that the recent reports featured anonymous and unsubstantiated claims.
“We have repeatedly stated that a full and robust inquiry in accordance with the university’s grievance policy was held in 2019 to investigate specific allegations of bullying, and found no evidence of misconduct. This decision was upheld after an appeal. We also provided additional opportunities for staff to express concerns on an anonymous basis.”
The statement continues: “The picture painted in the Vet Record is not a fair reflection of the reality of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and the Easter Bush campus. Since the appointment of Professor David Argyle as head of school in 2011, staff satisfaction rates have remained high and the school’s reputation as a world-leading research and teaching centre has flourished.
“In an anonymous survey of all staff at the Easter Bush campus in 2018, 84% of staff said they would recommend the vet school as a good place to work and 90% agreed the school is committed to equality and diversity.
“A university-wide survey conducted this summer found 94% of staff on the vet school campus who responded reported feeling supported by or neutral about their line manager during lockdown.”
And it adds: “This year the school was ranked – for the fourth year running – first in the UK for veterinary science in The Guardian league table and sixth in the world in the QS Rankings. We have been recognised as first for veterinary medicine in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide for six years in a row. And the 2020 National Student Survey scored our overall student satisfaction at 95%. That said, the school – as with the whole university – will always seek to improve and ensure that staff have a healthy and supportive working environment.
“To that end – and as part of the university’s Dignity and Respect policy – the school has, with the support of the trade unions, encouraged staff to take part in both local and university-wide programmes that encourage and promote a respectful culture. We are also investing in an independent external specialist to support the vet school in further developing its strong culture of dignity and respect.”
“Staff in the vet School, along with the rest of the university, will shortly have the opportunity to take part in a further survey focused on well-being and engagement. This will be independently administered and the results will be open to all staff.
“The university has a duty of care to all of its staff. The wanton and inaccurate reporting of unsubstantiated claims in the media has had a hugely detrimental effect on staff morale and well-being. As outlined above, our unswerving focus for the next 12 months is to continue to work closely with our excellent and committed staff, to build on our strengths and make the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and Easter Bush campus an even better place to work and learn.”
Following the University of Edinburgh’s statement, the Vet Record has released this response.