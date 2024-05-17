17 May 2024
Dozens of people took part in the session, which was designed to help owners do the right thing for their pets in an emergency.
The team of first aiders from ICR Vets Pentland.
An Edinburgh veterinary practice team has been sharing its skills with the public in a new pet first aid project.
Dozens of people attended the initial session hosted by ICR Vets Pentland and officials hope to run further events in the future.
Branch manager Rachel Roper said: “Emergencies can happen at any time, so we need to ask ourselves, ‘would I know what to do if my pet was in an emergency situation?’
“The aim of the session was to provide pet owners with the confidence they need to remain in control and help us get their pet the medical attention they need.”
More than 50 members of the public attended the initial session, held at a local church hall, which examined basic first aid techniques and common emergency presentations in both cats and dogs.
Participants were also given the chance to try their hand at practical bandaging and CPR stations staffed by the practice’s nursing team.
Dr Roper said: “The whole team really enjoyed the evening and the feedback from the guests has been wonderful – the CPR station was particularly popular.
“The support from the local community has been outstanding and we wish to thank everyone who came along. We hope to run future similar events for the pet owners of Currie and Balerno.”