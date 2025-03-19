19 Mar 2025
Clinicians say an eight-year-old cocker spaniel’s case has been ‘resolved’ following an operation which only five UK sites can perform.
Lordy had Cushing’s syndrome as a result of a mass.
A dog has undergone rare surgery for pituitary-dependent Cushing’s syndrome at the University of Edinburgh’s Hospital for Small Animals.
Vets carried out the transsphenoidal hypophysectomy procedure on an eight-year-old cocker spaniel, named Lordy, after he was referred to them with complex neurological problems.
The site is the only one in Scotland, and among just five in the UK, to have successfully conducted the operation, which involves removing a large pituitary tumour from the base of the brain through the soft palate of the mouth.
Although he is still being regularly monitored at the hospital, small animal medicine specialist Alisdair Boag said Lordy had made “great progress” since the surgery.
He added: “We are delighted that Lordy’s Cushing’s syndrome has been resolved due to this surgery.”
The tumour was identified via an MRI scan while blood and urine tests confirmed Lordy had Cushing’s syndrome as a result of the mass.
The operation, which required the preparation of a 3D-printed model of Lordy’s mouth to help guide drill location, was felt to provide the best chance of both controlling the disease and preventing further problems.
Having been discharged three days later, follow-up scans revealed no sign of either the tumour or brain tissue damage.
Aran Nagendran, the hospital’s co-head of neurology service, thanked Nicolas Granger, an RCVS neurology specialist based at Bristol Vet Specialists for his “integral role” in the operation.
He added: “We are pleased that Lordy’s surgery was a success. His care required a multidisciplinary approach and involved colleagues from the anaesthesia, internal medicine and emergency critical care services at the hospital.”