15 Jun 2022
Colin Whiting has resigned from RCVS council after announcing that he “cannot accept” a new requirement to “support externally” all decisions taken by its members.
Colin Whiting has announced his decision to resign from his position on RCVS council with immediate effect.
Dr Whiting, who also edits the satirical veterinary Facebook page The Raptured Spleen, was elected to council in 2021 and has served on the college’s education committee, preliminary investigation committee/disciplinary committee liaison committee and on the advancement of the professions committee.
Dr Whiting said: “My decision follows council’s approval of a ‘how we work’ statement at its June meeting, which includes a requirement for council members to support externally all decisions taken by council, which I cannot accept.
“Nevertheless, may I wish the ongoing leadership team, my colleagues on council, and all the staff at RCVS the very best for the future.”
RCVS president Kate Richards said: “We were sorry to learn that Colin has decided to step down from council, but understand that this was his personal decision, and one that he has considered carefully and taken time to make.
“Council’s position on collective responsibility for its members has been in place for a number of years in the RCVS code of conduct for council members in order to enable the college to function effectively.”
Dr Richards added: “All RCVS presidents, whose responsibility it is to chair council meetings, encourage robust yet respectful debate and divergent views during discussions.
“However, once a vote is held and a decision made, it is then council members’ collective responsibility to respect that decision.”
Under the rules set out in the RCVS election scheme, the newly vacant position on council has since been offered to the candidate who received the next highest number of votes during the same election in 2021.
Vet Will Wilkinson has now formally accepted this offer and will sit on council for the remainder of the existing four-year term, until July 2025, and be eligible to stand for re-election thereafter.