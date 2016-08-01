While anecdotal accounts of the benefits of raw feeding exist, no research-based scientific evidence is in support of such a diet. In contrast, a mounting volume of studies give evidence on the risks of such a diet, including concerns regarding infectious disease, nutritional imbalance and physical dangers, such as bone ingestion. Subsequently, many small animal veterinary professional bodies have released consensus statements advising against RMBDs. Pet owners can feed their pets what they choose; we can only offer guidance. If our advice is to be based on scientific evidence, the only advice we can give is against such a diet.