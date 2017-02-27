Fluid volume was calculated from the CT scans and any fluid was drained. The average volume of pleural effusion forming was 1.4ml/kg, as detected by CT, and 0.5ml/kg, collected by drainage. The fluid collected was cytologically an exudate, with suppurative inflammation in six dogs. Four dogs had their tubes removed before day seven due to three cases of pyothorax and one of tube damage. Staphylococcus pseudintermedius and Streptococcus equi were cultured. The authors concluded effusion due to the presence of chest drains is minimal in healthy dogs, but pyothorax can develop after day four and it could be necessary, on the basis of this study, to remove chest drains after four days.