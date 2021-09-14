14 Sept 2021
New formulation replaces flagship product Ekyflex Arthro due to a “new generation of more specific, highly concentrated, and respectful ingredients”.
Ekyflex Arthro Evo is “the first chondroprotector for horses that does not contain ingredients of animal origin and is free of any artificial colouring”.
Audevard has announced a new product to bring “fluidity to the horse’s stride” while protecting its joints – Ekyflex Arthro Evo.
The new formulation replaces the company’s flagship Ekyflex Arthro product and is creating what Audevard calls “the evolution of joint protection thanks to a new generation of more specific, highly concentrated, and respectful ingredients”.
Joint protection in equines has been evolving, and additional to protecting articular cartilage and synovial fluid, preservation of the subchondral bone is also sought.
Scientific advances have allowed, says Audevard, for the use of new ingredients obtained via extraction of natural components.
Audevard describes Ekyflex Arthro Evo as “the first chondroprotector for horses that does not contain ingredients of animal origin and is free of any artificial colouring”.
Vets have worked on the formula to work with equine physiology, and it contains plant-based glucosamine, phytosterols obtained from unsaponifiables of avocado and soy, proanthocyanidins contained from grape seed and grape skin extract, together with Peptagen II (a precursor complex of collagen).
Ekyflex Arthro Evo is available in 450g, 900g, 1.8kh, 4.5kg and 12kg sizes.