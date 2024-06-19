19 Jun 2024
Vets urged to advise farmers of the risks to non-target species from the Kexxtone device.
Vets have been urged to warn farmers about the risk of monensin toxicity connected to a cattle treatment product in a new communication from animal health firm Elanco.
The company said: “Elanco would like to remind vets when dispensing Kexxtone 32.4g continuous release intraruminal device for cattle to inform the farmer that if ingested it is toxic to non-target species (dogs, horses, other equines and guinea fowl).
“All boluses should be stored safely on farm so access to dogs is not allowed. Any boluses that are found post-administration on farm should be picked up and disposed of appropriately.”
Elanco produces dispensing leaflets and warning posters for farms that are available with the product or via Elanco.
The company added: “If dogs gain access to these boluses, then prompt treatment must be initiated as monensin is toxic to dogs.
“This is a very rare event and farm dogs are most likely to get access, but pet dogs can also be affected. Prompt treatment of dogs that have ingested monensin is essential.”
Veterinary toxicologists from Safety Call International have released a monograph to help with the treatment of monensin toxicity.
The monograph can be accessed via www.myelanco.co.uk/pub/monensin-toxicity-in-dogs, by emailing [email protected] or phoning 01256 353131.