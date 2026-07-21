21 Jul 2026
RVC scholars described it as “an exciting innovation” in treating CKD.
Varenzin is a daily oral suspension that owners can administer at home.
Elanco Animal Health has launched a new treatment for feline chronic kidney disease-related (CKD) anaemia in the UK.
Varenzin, described as a first-of-its-kind daily oral suspension that owners can administer at home, has received regulatory approval and is now available to vets across the country.
Said to be built on Nobel Prize-winning science, the medicine is in a new class designed to stimulate a cat’s natural endogenous erythropoietin production (EPO), which is often reduced in cats with kidney disease.
Its active substance, molidustat, belongs to a novel class of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors, which activates the body’s natural response to low oxygen levels, boosting EPO production and stimulating red blood cell production by the bone marrow.
Jonathan Elliott, professor in veterinary clinical pharmacology at the RVC, said: “HIF-PH inhibitors enhance the natural production of EPO rather than delivering a pharmacological dose of an exogenous protein.
“This approach is likely more physiological, helping the body restore a normal balance in red blood cell production and resulting in fewer side effects compared to administering EPO analogues.
“It’s quite an exciting innovation to have, and it’s great that there is now an authorised veterinary product available containing a HIF-PH inhibitor which is approved to treat cats with CKD.”
Clinical studies showed 68% of cats given molidustat achieved treatment success after four weeks, compared with 17% treated with a control product.
Varenzin is a fish oil-flavoured formulation said to have an 88% acceptance rate to support ease of administration and long-term compliance.
Elanco’s head of veterinary technical services for the UK and Ireland, Jacqui Skelly, said: “Anaemia is a well-recognised and clinically significant complication of chronic kidney disease in cats, particularly as they age, and can impact quality of life and disease progression.
“The launch of Varenzin provides veterinarians and pet owners with a new option to help manage this condition earlier and more conveniently at home.
“Innovations in veterinary medicine like this are increasingly important in supporting quality of life and improving long-term outcomes, especially as pet ownership increases – the UK cat population is now estimated at 10.2 million – and cats live longer.”