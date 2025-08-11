11 Aug 2025
Zenrelia is now available for sale in Great Britain following regulatory approval.
A new once-daily treatment for itchy dogs, whose developers claim it can help many more animals, has been launched for sale in Britain.
Elanco officials claim more than 500,000 dogs have been treated with Zenrelia, which contains ilunocitinib, in the United States, Canada, Japan and Brazil over the past year.
The treatment is said to offer cost-effective, 24-hour itch control, while officials also hope for improved owner compliance based on once, rather than twice, daily dosage.
The company also reported analysis of hundreds of dogs found the product helped nearly 50% more dogs back to normal than the alternative Apoquel, which includes oclacitinib.
Matthew Frost, Elanco’s UK and Ireland general manager, said: “We are very excited to be launching Zenrelia.
“This will bring much-needed respite for dogs suffering from allergic and atopic dermatitis. As their dog’s quality of life improves, owners’ stress will undoubtedly reduce
“We know owners of itchy dogs want to get them back to normal as quickly as possible. Now that’s possible for nearly 50% more itchy dogs.
“With this treatment, we’re looking at happier dogs and their owners, and a more rewarding experience for vets.”
The product is now available for use in Great Britain following a marketing authorisation from the VMD.