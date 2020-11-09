9 Nov 2020
Firm has three live webinars this week to mark the launch of its new resource, with leading vets appearing on 10 and 13 November.
Elanco has launched a virtual “Vet Show CPD hub” and has organised live webinars this week to help fill some of the void left by the postponement of the London event.
The hub, hosted by MyElanco, features competition as well as CPD, with anyone completing CPD entered into a prize draw where four £250 Amazon vouchers are up for grabs.
To mark the launch of the hub, which also features product information, a live webinar series in partnership with London Vet Show kicks off tomorrow (10 November), with Sarah Caney speaking on “Involving owners in treatment decisions and the power of conversation”. It runs from 7pm to 8pm.
Tina Hunt, managing director of Elanco UK/Ireland, said: “While we remain physically separated, it is important to us that we continue to engage with our veterinary friends and customers to maintain the sense of community that networking events can be so vital in nurturing.
“We also wanted to take this opportunity to recognise the commitment of veterinary professionals across the UK and thank you for your ongoing support and dedication at the forefront of animal care. Our entire team look forward to you joining us for three exciting webinars and to hosting you on our hub.”