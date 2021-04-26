26 Apr 2021
Company launches partnership with charity Support Dogs, with first commitment by product Advocate to sponsor a trainee support dog called Spot.
Elanco Animal Health is partnering with charity Support Dogs – with its first act to confirm sponsorship of a trainee support dog.
Named Spot (pictured), the two-month-old Labrador retriever will begin training in May to become an assistance dog with support in sponsorship through Elanco’s Advocate product.
Support Dogs is a national charity that trains assistance dogs for children with autism, and adults with epilepsy and disability.
In addition to sponsoring Spot, Elanco is providing the charity’s support dogs with Advocate.
Chris Daykin, Support Dogs’ corporate partnerships manager, said: “We are delighted that Elanco is able to offer this level of support, which will be greatly appreciated by our owners. The financial saving has a huge impact on a small charity like ours and is a great help to us during what is a difficult time for many charities.”
The charity relies on voluntary donations and works across England, Scotland and Wales. For more details, visit the Support Dogs website.