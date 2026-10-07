7 Oct 2026
Company says the product will help vets to intervene earlier in cases of unintended weight loss.
A new treatment has been unveiled to help cats with poor appetite or unintended weight loss associated with chronic medical conditions.
Elanco bosses have described the launch of Eluracat as “an important milestone in feline medicine”, following encouraging trial results.
The product, which is claimed to be the first capromorelin product licensed for veterinary use in the UK and Ireland, is considered particularly important for cats with conditions such as chronic kidney disease (CKD).
The once-daily, vanilla flavoured oral solution is designed to mimic ghrelin, a cat’s “hunger hormone” to stimulate the secretion of growth hormone to promote weight gain.
A clinical trial report, published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, found 83% of participants gained and maintained weight with the drug over an eight-week period, compared to 41.5% that received a placebo.
Jacqui Skelly, Elanco’s head of veterinary technical services in the UK and Ireland, said: “Unintended weight loss is one of the earliest and most visible signs that a cat living with a chronic medical condition may be struggling, yet it can often be overlooked until it becomes significant.
“Supporting cats to maintain a healthy body weight can help them stay active and continue enjoying their everyday life.
“It is particularly important for cats with chronic conditions like CKD, where failure to maintain weight has been associated with shorter survival times.”
The company says the product is suitable for long-term use and has advised vets to start treatment from the first signs of unintended weight loss in their patients.
Dr Skelly added: “Innovations in veterinary medicine like this are increasingly important in improving quality of life and long-term outcomes.
“As vets care for increasing numbers of ageing cats, there is a growing need for early intervention and effective long-term management of chronic medical conditions.”