The canine unicompartmental elbow (CUE) involves placement of a 4mm to 6mm polyethylene plug into the exposed medial coronoid process and a chrome prosthesis into the medial humeral trochlea. The principles of the CUE system are to limit bone on bone contact through provision of a low friction synthetic surface throughout the weight-bearing range of movement only, and to preserve the natural anatomic joint stabilisers to reduce the likelihood of instability or luxation postoperatively.