23 May 2024
The BVA has urged political parties and individual candidates to engage with the sector and local clinicians ahead of polling day on 4 July.
The BVA has renewed its demand for legislative reform in the veterinary sector after the date of the UK general election was finally confirmed.
Voters will go to the polls in six weeks’ time on Thursday 4 July and the association has urged all political parties to include reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act in their manifestos.
But the group is also calling on local candidates to engage with vets in their communities on animal welfare and workforce concerns.
BVA president Anna Judson said: “As a nation of animal lovers, we know that animal welfare and access to high-quality medical care is a key issue for voters and many would be shocked to learn that their local veterinary practice is not regulated.
“Reform of the outdated Veterinary Surgeons Act is urgently needed and we urge all political parties to address this in their manifestos.
“After nearly 60 years, the Veterinary Surgeons Act is not fit for purpose and lacks accountability for vet practices.
“It is inappropriate that only individual vets and vet nurses can be held responsible for business decisions that can directly impact animal health and welfare.”
Earlier this year, the BVA published its own election manifesto, which covered issues such as breed-specific dog legislation, issues unresolved following the loss of the Kept Animals Bill and the continuing uncertainty over the supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland.
Dr Judson said: “This is a great opportunity to push for action on behalf of our members on a number of key animal welfare issues and to urge all parties to adopt sound, evidence-based policies in their manifestos.
“We’re looking forward to engaging with them during the campaign and we’re also calling on all candidates to talk to vets in their local communities to better understand the veterinary workforce and welfare issues in our profession.”