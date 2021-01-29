29 Jan
West Midlands-based referral service enhanced further by introduction of breakthrough oncology therapy.
A leading cancer unit for animals has enhanced its offering by adding breakthrough electrochemotherapy (ECT) treatment to its service.
Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull is offering the exciting development, which can effectively treat a wide range of tumours with minimal complications and side effects.
Willows’ head of oncology, and small animal surgery and oncology specialist, Stephen Baines said the new ECT service will be a huge help in caring for pets with cancer, with the new initiative driven by Chiara Penzo, one of Willows’ medical oncology specialists.
Dr Penzo said: “ECT is a reliable and versatile treatment, which can be performed in virtually any patient, whatever their health status. It is rapid, safe and efficient, and is a cost-effective treatment that enhances the quality of life of treated patients.
“ECT also has low systemic toxicity; as the drug concentration in normal cells is low, it results in minimal or no functional impact and treated regions heal without damage to healthy tissues. It’s versatile, too. In principle, almost any type of tumour can be tackled effectively with ECT.
“Overall, the rate of complete tumour regression following ECT treatment is high and response to ECT may be long-lasting. Even in patients with a partial response, ECT can result in improvement in the quality of life – especially in terms of reduced pain, reduction in bleeding and reduced need for medical care.”