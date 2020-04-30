Electronic learning resources released to all
Virtual Veterinary Specialists announces further measures to support vets during COVID-19.
Virtual Veterinary Specialists (VVS) has produced a series of free Essential Clinical Guides and webinars to assist vets during COVID-19 restrictions.
- management of blocked cats
- how to manage the seizuring patient
- how to manage canine immune-mediated haemolytic anaemia
- management of lily intoxication
- managing the diabetic patient
- treating diabetic ketoacidosis
- management of GI disease
Webinar series
Webinars available are:
- “Is cancer an emergency?” – by Clare Knottenbelt, RCVS-recognised specialist in small animal medicine and VVS oncology consultant.
- “Is weight loss an emergency?” – by Stephanie Sorrell, European specialist in internal medicine, RCVS specialist in feline medicine and VVS internal medicine consultant.
- “Common neurological presentations – what is an emergency and what can wait?” – by Simona Radaelli, RCVS and European specialist in veterinary neurology, and VVS neurology consultant.
- “Equine Respiratory distress – video triage and management” – by Adele Williams, RCVS and European specialist in equine internal medicine, and VVS equine internal medicine consultant.
Access
The resources can be accessed via the VVS website.