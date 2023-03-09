9 Mar
Bosses of Veterinary Specialists Scotland say they are “thrilled” to have appointed Tobias Grave.
An American, European and RCVS-recognised emergency and critical care specialist has joined the staff of a leading Scottish referrals centre.
Bosses of Veterinary Specialists Scotland said they are “thrilled” to welcome Tobias Grave to their base in Livingston, West Lothian.
Dr Grave graduated from the University of Hannover in 1999 before moving to the UK three years later. As well as holding emergency care roles in London, Edinburgh and Glasgow, he has also lectured worldwide and published veterinary articles in both English and German.
Dr Grave said: “I’m pleased to have joined the highly regarded and knowledgeable referral team at Veterinary Specialists Scotland.
“My aim is to provide additional support to the current team, further enhancing our critical inpatient and client care, while also being able to offer more tailored emergency assistance to our referring veterinary surgeons.”
Clinical director Sam Woods added: “We are thrilled to welcome Tobias to Veterinary Specialists Scotland as we continue to invest in highly skilled professionals.
“His extensive experience and expertise is a valuable addition to our wide range of specialist-led services, and will enhance the high level of care we are able to offer emergency and critical care patients.”