15 Mar 2022
Following extensive lobbying, the Government has put in place emergency support measures to help people fleeing war-torn Ukraine bring their pets with them to the UK.
Image: 9743366 / Pixabay.
The Government has today (15 March) put in place new support for those fleeing Ukraine with their pets.
Using an emergency licence, Ukrainian nationals will now be able to bring their pets to the UK with any quarantine costs met by the Government.
The move comes following pressure from animal charity PETA and Dominic Dyer from the Born Free Foundation.
APHA is providing quick licence approvals and quarantine arrangements to avoid creating additional burdens or delays.
The Government will also be covering vaccination, microchipping and quarantine costs, which can be as long as four months for a pet that has received no rabies vaccination.
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, with a shortened quarantine period for those that are vaccinated.
The Government is working with vets and quarantine facilities to make sure the arrival of Ukrainians in the UK is not delayed by the process to make arrangements for their pets.
Animal Welfare minister Lord Goldsmith said: “Ukrainian nationals are in an appalling situation. I’m pleased that Ukrainian refugees will be able to bring their pets to the UK with any quarantine costs paid for by the Government.
“As part of our new streamlined process, any animals that have already received some treatment may also have their stay in quarantine reduced and be returned back to their owner as soon as possible.”
Before arrival, Ukrainian nationals or their carrier should contact APHA at [email protected] or telephone +44 3000 200 301 option 2.
They will then be able to confirm their approval for their emergency licence and organise any necessary stay in quarantine that is required to complete the rabies risk management process.
There is a limited amount of quarantine facilities in the UK and APHA has said it will prioritise those fleeing Ukraine who wish to bring their pets with them, rather than animals being brought over on a commercial basis, including rescue imports.
Commercial imports, including rescue imports, must follow the usual process for pets travelling from unlisted countries.