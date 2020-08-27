27 Aug 2020
Vet at Valentine’s Vets near Rochdale had to sedate cavapoo puppy after lolly stick became lodged in its throat.
Bertie with some of the Buckley family.
Ice cream-loving cavapoo Bertie needed an emergency trip to the vet after a lolly stick lodged in his mouth.
The pup had been licking ice cream off the end of a stick, but grabbed the wooden stick and ran off, before being found choking on it.
Firmly lodged in the roof of his mouth, Bertie was in distress and would not let anyone near him. So owners Debra and Jonathan Buckley, children Amelia, 17, and 13-year-old twins Benjamin and Frederick – from Bamford, Rochdale – made an emergency dash with him to Valentine’s Vets in Castleton, Rochdale.
Vet Gary Dybdall had to sedate Bertie, but managed to remove the stick before it did too much damage.
He said: “Once he was here we brought him in and examined him, and we could see the lolly stick stuck across the roof of his mouth lodged between his teeth.
“We attempted to remove this awake, but to no avail. He was a nice little dog, but I don’t blame him for not tolerating removal while awake.”
Dr Dybdall added: “We got permission from the owner and sedated him to make this possible. Once asleep, I tried to remove the stick with forceps, but this was not working, so in the end I actually removed this with my hands.
“It then came away fairly easily. I checked for any further trauma to the mouth, and thankfully there was no damage and he was able to go home with his family that evening.”
Bertie is now banned from eating ice cream.