Routine preventative treatment should be considered in dogs at risk of exposure. Known consumption of slugs and snails, or eating grass that may contain them, increases the risk of infection. L3 larvae can be found in slime trails and can survive in water for several weeks, although the significance of this in the field is unknown. If the pet dog’s behaviour has led it to become infected in the past, this history of lungworm infection also increases the risk of another lungworm infection as there is no lasting protective immunity.