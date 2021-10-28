28 Oct 2021
RCVS is offering two streams – the Project Stream and the Policy Stream – to appeal to anyone interested in advancing knowledge of vet policy and regulation.
Two internal EMS streams are launching for UK-based vet students interested in developing knowledge of veterinary policy and regulation.
The RCVS is offering two streams of internal EMS to students – the Project Stream on its own, and the Policy Stream in partnership with the not-for-profit Veterinary Policy Research Foundation (VPRF).
The former is for students to learn about the aims and activities of work streams, while the latter offers insight into the democratic and legislative process in the UK, as well as policy issues in the profession.
Each placement lasts for one week, and students will shadow staff, attend various meetings and carry out activities integral to the organisations’ objectives.
Ceri Chick, senior leadership officer and EMS project lead, said: “We are pleased to offer these fully-funded EMS placements, and anticipate that they will provide students with valuable insight into the inner workings of the RCVS and the VPRF.
“Students will get hands-on experience supporting teams with ongoing projects, learn about the regulation of veterinary education and help with business-as-usual activities.
“Our aim is for these placements to be enjoyable and informative opportunities, and help to demonstrate the approachability of the RCVS. We look forward to welcoming students later this year.”
Full details are online now.