3 Nov 2022
Senior vet sector figures have broadly welcomed RCVS plans to reform the EMS system, but say there needs to be greater consideration of how it is funded.
Image © Prostock-studio / Adobe Stock
Industry leaders have broadly welcomed plans to reform the extramural studies (EMS) element of veterinary degree courses, although funding concerns persist.
RCVS officials said their proposals, published earlier this week, are meant to help reduce the financial burden on students, while also giving them more flexible and higher quality training.
But, while there appears to be general consensus about the need for change, some senior figures fear the question of how the system is financed still needs to be answered.
SPVS said it welcomed the college’s effort to “safeguard” the future of EMS as it emphasised what it sees as the importance of improved communication between students and practices, as well as acting on feedback.
The group is offering its own free resources to help match students to practices, and lectures on the issue are planned as part of the programme for its annual congress in January.
But president Andrew Parker said there was a need to encourage universities to prioritise placement access for more vulnerable students, as well as addressing the system’s broader monetary questions.
Mr Parker added: “It is important to address the financial implications of quality control. There is a cost to EMS.”
Veterinary Schools Council chairperson Stuart Reid said his organisation also welcomed the college’s “willingness to consider new models” and the focus on quality instead of quantity.
But he added: “Having had the opportunity to contribute opinion, we remain concerned that there is still a lack of understanding of the true costs of EMS, given that there is no identifiable source of funding for any party involved in its provision and the potential disparities in opportunity that arise as a consequence.
“These issues will need addressing in any sustainable new model.”
The college is proposing to cut the amount of time students spend on animal handling EMS in their courses from the present standard of 12 weeks to 10 weeks, and the clinical element from 26 weeks to 20 weeks.
It is intended to apply the new proposed thresholds, as well as other rule changes, including scrapping species requirements and allowing greater flexibility in how placements are organised, for the first time to degree programmes beginning in the autumn of 2024.
But a college spokesperson told Vet Times the implementation date is subject to both successful piloting and the construction of a proposed national EMS database, on which work is currently said to be at an early stage.
The amended requirements introduced during the coronavirus pandemic will also remain in place for current students.
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “As with all professions, veterinary medicine must continue to evolve to ensure it is fit for purpose. EMS has been an important part of vet education, but it too must adapt to meet the needs of vets today.
“We welcome the chance to engage with RCVS on their plans for EMS provision. We are currently developing our policy position on the issue and look forward to working with the college to build upon the opportunities presented by this paper.”