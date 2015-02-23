When introducing this speciality of animal hospice to the UK, it must be stressed that, despite the direct links and similarities to human hospice philosophy, animal hospice is most often (but not always) carried out in the pet’s own home and, most importantly, with the end goal not necessarily being a hospice-assisted natural death, but, more often, an actively assisted peaceful death by means of euthanasia. These two final outcomes of hospice care (euthanasia versus natural death) are diametrically opposing positions. They represent a spectrum of views held by members of the association and the profession alike, and the inherent controversy inspired an ongoing and lively ethical debate, hopefully to be openly continued.