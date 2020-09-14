Mammalian P-gp transporters are efficient sensor transducers because they can sense the presence of MLs inside brain cells and respond by upregulating the efflux mechanism, which allows the release of MLs outside the cells that results in a reduction of the ML concentrations in the brain. Therefore, a mammalian host can be at risk of the cytotoxic effect of MLs due to entry of these chemotherapeutic agents into the CNS when the P-gp transporter becomes overwhelmed by the drug, in case of overdosage, or if the transporter is inhibited via a prior or concurrent administration of a P-gp inhibiting drug.