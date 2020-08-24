24 Aug 2020
Co-founder of remote veterinary app Joii says reinstating restrictions on remote prescriptions “will significantly impact animal welfare in a post‑COVID world”.
Image © JONGMOOK / Adobe Stock
Removing the right for vets to prescribe medicines remotely could have a significant impact on animal welfare and risks leaving the profession “looking foolish”.
Since April, vets have been allowed to prescribe for animals without having first carried out a physical exam – something that has allowed thousands of practices across the UK to continue providing vital veterinary care throughout the coronavirus crisis.
However, the college is due to review its decision on remote prescribing in September – and former CVS veterinary director Robert Dawson believes trying to reverse the ruling would be like trying to close Pandora’s box.
Mr Dawson is co-founder of remote veterinary app Joii, which, since 2 April – when the RCVS allowed remote prescribing – has performed more than 1,500 consultations that have led to more than 2,000 POM-V medicines being issued remotely.
Mr Dawson (pictured) said: “We have more evidence than ever that remote consultations and prescriptions can be safely conducted without being face to face.
“I fear that if the profession learns nothing from the change in how we have worked over the past few months, and the decision is made to reinstate the restrictions on remote prescriptions, it will significantly impact animal welfare in a post‑COVID world, where people will remain nervous to leave their homes and affordable pet care will be increasingly important for pet owners.
“As a business that has provided remote veterinary consultations for the past 12 months, we have written to the RCVS and provided detailed evidence demonstrating the efficacy and safety of remote prescribing as a key support tool in improving animal welfare.
“Pandora’s box being opened is a phrase we use a lot. If [the college was] to withdraw the right to remote prescribe and there was another national lockdown, which meant it had to be allowed again, I think we, as a profession, risk losing rather foolish.”
In response, the RCVS said: “The decision by the RCVS COVID task force to introduce temporary changes to the guidance, to allow veterinary surgeons to prescribe POM-Vs remotely, is under regular review by the task force and the college will keep the profession updated as to the status of the guidance.”