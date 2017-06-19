ABSTRACT

Endoparasites (worms and protozoa) have been always considered as a potential threat to the health and welfare of companion animals. Even though antiparasitic drug resistance has not yet evolved to become a serious threat in companion animal medicine, and despite the availability of effective anthelmintic drugs, management of parasitic worms is still fraught with challenges. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence, the complexity of parasites’ life cycles and the multiple opportunities for the maintenance of these parasites in reservoir animals and in invertebrate vectors, as well as the ability of some worm species to cross the species barrier and infect humans. In the face of these challenges, it is important to develop and implement effective and efficient worm control interventions that respond to pet owners’ needs, and consider the animal health and welfare as a core priority. This article presents the state of the art on advances in the diagnosis and management of worm infections in dogs and cats.