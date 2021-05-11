11 May 2021
Vets remove 30 rubber gloves from the stomach of a Rottweiler during three-hour operation.
Rambo looking fit and healthy after his experience.
A Rottweiler that had eaten 30 rubber gloves it found on the back seat of its owner’s car has been saved by dedicated vets after a three-hour surgery.
Rambo, from Wakefield in West Yorkshire, was brought into the local branch of Vets4Pets after his owner discovered the empty PPE box hidden under the dog’s bed.
Rambo’s owner rushed him to the practice after he threw up a glove and the rest of the box couldn’t be accounted for.
Vets at the Wakefield clinic determined that seven-year-old Rambo needed to be transferred to Vets4Pets Leeds Birstall 24/7 hospital for an endoscopy, where they discovered his habit for eating PPE.
Keith Leonard, vet and JVP at Vets4Pets Leeds Birstall 24/7 hospital, said: “When Rambo was referred to us by our colleagues at Vets4Pets Wakefield, we didn’t think we’d be finding much; particularly as he literally bounced into the hospital seemingly without a care in the world.”
But the seemingly brief endoscopy became a three-hour operation as a further 29 PPE gloves were removed from Rambo’s stomach.
Dr Leonard added: “Each time we pulled a glove out, we went back to check it was the last one and found another one – it was something we’ve never seen or heard of before.
“While Rambo was outwardly in a healthy condition, it wouldn’t have taken much for his situation to have turned critical, and his owner’s quick thinking to bring him into the practice and then our hospital effectively saved his life.”