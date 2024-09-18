18 Sept 2024
Vita Animal Health has upgraded Omnicardio Plus to include astaxanthin, an antioxidant that outperforms the previously used coenzyme Q10.
Omnicardio Plus, now with astaxanthin.
Vita Animal Health has upgraded the formulation of its Omnicardio Plus product, which supports cardiac health at all stages of a dog and cat’s life.
The company said it had enhanced the product to include astaxanthin, “a powerful antioxidant” that it claims outperforms the previously used coenzyme Q10.
The formula, which also contains crataegus, L-Carnitine and magnesium taurate, has been designed to be safely used alongside all heart medications.
Vita said it was beneficial for breeds predisposed to cardiac disease and can be used preventively before a heart murmur develops, or once a murmur has been heard but medication is not required.
It can also be an effective adjunct to treatment in more advanced cases whereby medical treatment has been initiated.
Tara Evans, vet nurse and sales manager at Vita Animal Health, said: “We are thrilled to offer Omnicardio Plus to our clients once more.
“Managing cardiac disease can be daunting for pet owners, which is why we have committed to developing an effective product to support pets with this condition. We deeply appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked tirelessly to bring Omnicardio Plus back to market.”
The company has also created an infographic on common signs of heart disease, which is available now.