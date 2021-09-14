The management of postoperative pain can improve patient welfare, create a more positive patient experience and improve the quality of recovery. Bini et al (2018) carried out a comparison of two analgesic strategies after uncomplicated tibial plateau‑levelling osteotomy (TPLO) in dogs. One group received methadone every four hours and the other group had a peripheral nerve block (PNB), so was administered methadone postoperatively dependent on the pain score (PRN). Both groups had similar postoperative pain scores and neither had superior improvement in short‑term outcome. However, the group that received methadone every four hours experienced more side effects, was more likely to vomit and vocalise, and food intake was 38 per cent lower than the group that received a PNB and methadone PRN.