9 Sept
Veterinary professionals, students and researchers are being given the chance to showcase their work at a major industry event next spring.
Veterinary professionals and students have been invited to showcase their work at one of the sector’s biggest UK events in 2025.
Submissions have opened for the BSAVA’s Clinical Abstracts scheme, which offers the chance to present research at the group’s congress and expo in Manchester from 20 to 22 March.
Officials said entries can be submitted by vets, veterinary nurses, practice managers and students, as well as researchers whose work is directly linked to the sector.
However, applications are being particularly encouraged from clinicians who are working in general practice.
Congress committee chairperson Andy Green said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for veterinary professionals to showcase their research to the global veterinary community, and a chance for delegates to learn about the latest concepts and thinkings in veterinary medicine from their peers.”
Entries, which are limited to a maximum of 250 words, can examine a range of topics such as preliminary study results, case descriptions or discussion of new techniques.
Submissions have opened today (9 September) and will close on 18 November. More information is available on the scheme’s webpage.