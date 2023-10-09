9 Oct 2023
Prize seeks to recognise a vet, VN or research scientist in Europe or the Commonwealth who has made a significant impact on the control, management and eradication of infectious diseases in animals.
Nominations are now being sought for the third biennial Plowright Prize, which is due to be presented next year.
The prize seeks to recognise a vet, vet nurse or research scientist working in Europe or the Commonwealth who has made a significant impact on the control, management and eradication of infectious diseases in animals.
The award is named after the vet Walter Plowright, whose work in the development of a tissue culture vaccine led to the eradication of the cattle plague rinderpest.
This time around, to mark the centenary of his birth, the winner will receive a £100,000 prize to help support their work.
Amanda Boag, who chairs the RCVS Knowledge board of trustees, said: “We are delighted to open the third Plowright Prize in memory of one of the world’s most exceptional veterinary surgeons and scientists, and in celebration of decades of dedication to an area of substantial societal significance.
“We look forward to receiving nominations from throughout Europe and the Commonwealth that will further vital research in the area of infectious disease within the veterinary profession, benefiting animals, the public and society worldwide.”
The judging panel is expected to include representatives of the RCVS, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Organisation for Animal Health, Pirbright, The Royal Society and the Microbiology Society.
The 2022 prize winner was Herman Barkema – a professor in epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Calgary in Canada who was recognised for his research on mastitis, Johne’s disease and antimicrobial resistance.
He said he had been “honoured” to receive the prize, adding: “It is not only recognition for myself, but for all the dedicated people I work with. I am fortunate to work with a large interdisciplinary and collaborative research team.”
Nominations can be submitted until 31 March 2024. More information is available online.