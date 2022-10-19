19 Oct 2022
Nominations can now be submitted for the annual awards, which will return to the Royal Lancaster London on 17 March 2023.
Entries are now being accepted for the Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) Annual Awards, which are due to be presented at the Royal Lancaster hotel in London on 17 March 2023.
A broad range of categories is available to choose from, with gongs for marketing at practice level, all the way up to major advertising campaigns.
Helen Hunter, VMA chairperson, said: “Each year, the VMA celebrates marketing across the veterinary and animal health industries, and recognises success.
“The awards provide a unique platform to showcase and reward skill, creativity, and professionalism in marketing industry products and services, as well as a fantastic networking opportunity, with more than 300 guests attending annually.”
Submissions can be completed online ahead of the 16 December deadline. Full details are available online.